South Ossetian President declares intention to become part of Russia

World

South Ossetia intends to become part of Russia in the near future, the President of the partially recognized republic, Anatoly Bibilov said. His appeal was posted in the Telegram channel of the United Russia Party.

"I believe that unification with Russia is our strategic goal. This is our path, the aspiration of the people. And we will walk along this path. We will take appropriate legal steps in the near future,” Bibilov announced.

According to the president, South Ossetia, Russia and the whole world are witnessing a turning point in their development.

"Today, the Russian world defends the interests of those who are committed to it, of those who oppose Nazism, who respect universal human values ​​and fundamental rights and norms accepted by the entire international community,” Anatoly Bibilov said.

South Ossetia declared independence in the early 1990s. In August 2008, Georgia tried to regain control over the republic militarily. Dmitry Medvedev, then President of Russia, announced the start of an operation to coerce Georgia to peace. By August 11, Russian troops entered the Georgian territory, and on August 12, the parties agreed on the terms of a truce.

Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
