Turkey considers alternatives to Russia's S-400 air defence systems

World

Turkey is open to acquiring anti-missile defense systems that could be considered as alternatives to the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, TASS reports.

"Buying the S-400 was a necessity. Now we are negotiating a possible purchase of other defense systems with France and Italy,” the minister said.

Turkey will eventually find a solution and will be able to buy the arms systems it needs, the official stressed.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was not considering a possibility to supply S-400 air defense systems to Ukraine. According to Erdogan, the systems that Turkey purchased from Russia were the property of Ankara and could not be delivered to another state.

S-400 in action
Author`s name: Editorial Team
