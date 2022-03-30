Turkey is open to acquiring anti-missile defense systems that could be considered as alternatives to the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, TASS reports.
"Buying the S-400 was a necessity. Now we are negotiating a possible purchase of other defense systems with France and Italy,” the minister said.
Turkey will eventually find a solution and will be able to buy the arms systems it needs, the official stressed.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was not considering a possibility to supply S-400 air defense systems to Ukraine. According to Erdogan, the systems that Turkey purchased from Russia were the property of Ankara and could not be delivered to another state.
