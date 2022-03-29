Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum

The results of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, which were held on March 29 in Turkey, Istanbul, may seriously imply that the special operation in Ukraine is close to completion, first deputy head of the international committee of the State Duma.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine also said on March 29:

Ukraine refuses from its aspiration to return Crimea and Donbass militarily.

Russia does not stand against Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Ukraine's proposals on security guarantees will not apply to Crimea and Donbass

Russia cuts military activity in Kiev and Chernigov

The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to drastically reduce the scale of the military activity in Kiev and Chernigov (Chernihiv) directions, TASS reports.

"Due to the fact that the negotiations with Ukraine evolve into practical proposals, a decision has been made to significantly reduce military activity in Kiev and Chernigov directions,” Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Alexander Fomin said.

According to him, the Russian side proceeds from the fact that Kiev will make appropriate decisions and create conditions for further normal work.

Following the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, Fomin also called on Kiev to strictly comply with the Geneva Conventions and exclude the torture of Russian prisoners of war.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said that the Ukrainian army had suffered significant damage, which allowed Russia to focus on its main goal — the liberation of Donbass. The Russian Armed Forces will continue the special operation in Ukraine until the goals set are achieved, he added.