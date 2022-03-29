EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum

World

The results of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, which were held on March 29 in Turkey, Istanbul, may seriously imply that the special operation in Ukraine is close to completion, first deputy head of the international committee of the State Duma.

Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine also said on March 29:

  • Ukraine refuses from its aspiration to return Crimea and Donbass militarily.
  • Russia does not stand against Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
  • Ukraine's proposals on security guarantees will not apply to Crimea and Donbass

Russia cuts military activity in Kiev and Chernigov

The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to drastically reduce the scale of the military activity in Kiev and Chernigov (Chernihiv) directions, TASS reports.

"Due to the fact that the negotiations with Ukraine evolve into practical proposals, a decision has been made to significantly reduce military activity in Kiev and Chernigov directions,” Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Alexander Fomin said.

According to him, the Russian side proceeds from the fact that Kiev will make appropriate decisions and create conditions for further normal work.

Following the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, Fomin also called on Kiev to strictly comply with the Geneva Conventions and exclude the torture of Russian prisoners of war.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said that the Ukrainian army had suffered significant damage, which allowed Russia to focus on its main goal — the liberation of Donbass. The Russian Armed Forces will continue the special operation in Ukraine until the goals set are achieved, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Jim Jones In Righteous Indignation Jim Jones Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Regime change in Washington Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Russia heads for the affiliation of the Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Russian special forces capture Ukrainian torturers
Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum
Ukraine ready to accept neutral, non-nuclear status
Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises
Ukrainian troops open fire on checkpoint on border with Russia
Roman Abramovich poisoning in Kiev: Red eyes and flaky skin
Russian ruble rises in value
Court overturns film director Kirill Serebrennikov's suspended sentence
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov arrives in Mariupol
Heineken, Carlsberg decide to leave Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy