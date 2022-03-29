EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukraine ready to accept neutral, non-nuclear status

World

The Ukrainian side has made a number of statements following the talks that ended today, March 29, in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Ukraine ready to accept neutral, non-nuclear status
  • Ukraine has submitted its proposals to Russia on the security guarantees treaty for Ukraine. This should be an international treaty to be signed by all guarantors of security, such as Great Britain, China, the USA, Turkey, France, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel. Some of these countries have already given prior consent.
  • The implementation of this agreement will take place according to the following procedure: first, an all-Ukrainian referendum on the treaty will be held. Then, it will be ratified in the parliaments of the guarantor countries and in the parliament of Ukraine.
  • As for the Crimea, the Ukrainian side proposes to fix the position of Ukraine and Russia regarding the peninsula, and then to continue negotiating the status of Crimea and Sevastopol for 15 years. During this time, both sides are invited not to use armed forces to resolve the Crimean issue.
  • Presidents Putin and Zelensky will discuss the status of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic at a personal meeting.

All matters of arguments have been been more or less coordinated.

The all-Ukrainian referendum can be held only under the condition of peacetime, member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamiya said.

Russia received written proposals from Ukraine confirming its desire for a neutral and non-nuclear status, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky said.

Ukraine is ready to establish its non-bloc status provided Ukraine will not join any military-political associations, Alexander Chaly, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said. 

Member of the Ukrainian delegation Chaly explained what Ukrainian neutrality would mean:

  1. Refusal to deploy foreign military bases and military contingents.
  2. Refusal to join military-political alliances.
  3. Military exercises on the territory of Ukraine could be held only with the consent of the guarantor countries.
  4. The doors to the EU are open for Ukraine, and the guarantor countries will have to support this.

If the final agreement is reached at a high level, a multilateral conference will be prepared with the participation of top level officials of the guarantor countries, at which this agreement will be signed.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, stated the following as a result of the meeting in Istanbul: 

  1. The negotiations were constructive, Ukraine clearly formulated its position on the joint agreement.
  2. Russia will soon consider Ukraine's proposals, they will be reported to Vladimir Putin.
  3. The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky can be possible provided that the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine initial the peace treaty. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Jim Jones In Righteous Indignation Jim Jones Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Regime change in Washington Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Russia heads for the affiliation of the Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Russian special forces capture Ukrainian torturers
Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum
Ukraine ready to accept neutral, non-nuclear status
Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises
Ukrainian troops open fire on checkpoint on border with Russia
Roman Abramovich poisoning in Kiev: Red eyes and flaky skin
Russian ruble rises in value
Court overturns film director Kirill Serebrennikov's suspended sentence
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov arrives in Mariupol
Heineken, Carlsberg decide to leave Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy