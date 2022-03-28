Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov arrives in Mariupol

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, has arrived in Mariupol in the midst of fierce fighting for the city, Chechnya's Minister for National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information, Akhmed Dudayev, said.

"The end in Mariupol is drawing near. In the coming days, the city will be taken and cleared of nationalists and Nazis. That is why Ramzan Akhmatovich came to Mariupol to talk, to raise the morale of the guys,” he said.

According to Dudayev, Kadyrov intends to finalize a strategy for further actions in the coming days to liberate the city.

The minister also called the head of Chechnya a "combat general, a strategist" who personally participated in a large number of clashes.

On March 28, Kadyrov said that Russian servicemen were fighting Mariupol's residential sector. He published a video of the battles and expressed confidence that there was little time left before the liberation of Mariupol from the Bandera guerrillas.

Donetsk militia help evacuate Mariupol residents

Meanwhile, the People's Militia of the DPR helped to evacuate several hundreds of people from the besieged city of Mariupol.

According to Territorial Defence Headquarters, another 272 people, including 66 children, were evacuated from Mariupol on March 28.

Earlier, the People's Militia of the DPR announced that they had taken control of all the outskirts of Mariupol. Fighting with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and units of nationalists continues in the city center.

Putin awards Kadyrov rank of lieutenant general

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, the rank of lieutenant general of the internal troops, speaker of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov said, RIA Novosti reports on Monday, March 28.

Kadyrov's contribution to the victory over international terrorism in Chechnya can not be overestimated, Daudov noted.

According to him, Kadyrov is an example of true, selfless and disinterested service to his Fatherland and people.