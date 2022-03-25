EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia arrests Ukrainian spy

World

FSB (Federal Security Bureau) officers detained an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine who spied on Ukrainian journalists and political scientists in Russia.

Russia arrests Ukrainian spy

It was said that the agent's name is A. V. Rudas. He has dual citizenship of Ukraine and Poland. According to the FSB, the agent was working under the nom de guerre of Malysh (Kid).

According to the FSB, Rudas arrived in the Moscow region in 2019 and enrolled a leading Russian university at the Faculty of Political Science in order to expand his intelligence capabilities, the FSB said.

According to law enforcement agencies, the SBU instructed Rudas to collect and transmit information about Ukrainian political scientists and journalists who worked in Russia and were opposed to the current Kiev regime.

The man was detained in Moscow as he was trying to obtain information about the military involved in the Russian-led special operation in Ukraine, the FSB said.

The detainee's name appears on the 2019 list of applicants for the MGIMO magistracy. He studied political science. In 2020, the young man applied for a contest to determine best scientific projects of fundamental research in the field of social and political sciences under the auspices of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research and the Expert Institute for Social Research. His project was called "The organization of a protest youth movement in Ukraine: actors and technologies. Lessons for Russia."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Athar Barghouthi F.R.I.E.N.D.S series as a tool of cultural colonization Athar Barghouthi Mahboob A. Khawaja Ukraine being destroyed by proxy, not for peace or sustainable future Mahboob A. Khawaja Costantino Ceoldo Ukraine crisis: A look at the facts Costantino Ceoldo
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Russia arrests Ukrainian spy
Military priest killed as Ukrainian shell explodes in Russian village
Russia limits the movement of funds to ‘unfriendly’ countries by $300 billion
F.R.I.E.N.D.S series as a tool of cultural colonization
Russian FM Lavrov: a 'total' hybrid war is declared on Russia
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR leader, dies. Reports of his death later refuted
Russian Defence Minister Shoygu delivers special report to Putin
Ukraine being destroyed by proxy, not for peace or sustainable future
Ukraine crisis: A look at the facts
The media has the right to inform
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy