Russia arrests Ukrainian spy

FSB (Federal Security Bureau) officers detained an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine who spied on Ukrainian journalists and political scientists in Russia.

It was said that the agent's name is A. V. Rudas. He has dual citizenship of Ukraine and Poland. According to the FSB, the agent was working under the nom de guerre of Malysh (Kid).

According to the FSB, Rudas arrived in the Moscow region in 2019 and enrolled a leading Russian university at the Faculty of Political Science in order to expand his intelligence capabilities, the FSB said.

According to law enforcement agencies, the SBU instructed Rudas to collect and transmit information about Ukrainian political scientists and journalists who worked in Russia and were opposed to the current Kiev regime.

The man was detained in Moscow as he was trying to obtain information about the military involved in the Russian-led special operation in Ukraine, the FSB said.

The detainee's name appears on the 2019 list of applicants for the MGIMO magistracy. He studied political science. In 2020, the young man applied for a contest to determine best scientific projects of fundamental research in the field of social and political sciences under the auspices of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research and the Expert Institute for Social Research. His project was called "The organization of a protest youth movement in Ukraine: actors and technologies. Lessons for Russia."