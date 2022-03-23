US troops in Poland move towards Belarus borders

The United States is moving its troops in Poland to the border with Belarus.

A video posted on TikTok shows a column of armored vehicles flying American flags heading towards the Bobrovniki-Berestovitsa border crossing, Sputnik Belarus said. The distance to Ukraine from that area is about 200 kilometers, the publication said.

CNN earlier reported that NATO and the United States were expecting Belarus to join the Russian military operation in Ukraine. According to CNN, Belarus was working on an announcement to justify its participation in the operation. At the same time, there are no clear signs of Belarus intention to join the operation, CNN journalists admitted.

Poland to seize part of Ukraine?

According to Igor Strelkov, the former head of the DPR Ministry of Defense, Poland may open a "second front” to the west of Kiev. There is a probability for Warsaw to organize an "expeditionary force" to participate in the hostilities in western Ukraine.

"I warned from the very beginning about a possibility of such a step that "our dear Western partners" may take should the Russian Armed Forces fail to achieve decisive successes during the first weeks of the special operation," Strelkov wrote on Telegram.

If Poland decides to seize Ukrainian territory, this will be a violation of the NATO charter. However, it appears that Washington has already approved the operation. Not that long ago, smoke was seen over the Russian embassy in Warsaw. Many suggested that Russian diplomats were destroying documents that could not be taken out of the country. This may confirm the imminent appearance of the Polish contingent in Ukraine.