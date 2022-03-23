Ukrainian military men escape from Mariupol as civilians

The Ukrainian military are trying to blend in with civilians in an attempt to escape from the encircled city of Mariupol, Major Oleg Kokarev, the commander of a battalion of the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic said. There were incidents, when Ukrainian military men were caught wearing women's clothes. The arrest of one such deserter was captured on video, Kokarev said.

On March 22, the People's Militia of the DPR announced the "complete denazification" of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Mariupol.

It was said that the DPR troops captured four Ukrainian tanks, two armored vehicles and two Harris communication systems.

Later, Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, clarified that the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was completely defeated.