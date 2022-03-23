EN RU FR PT
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners

The authorities of Russia and Ukraine held two prisoner exchanges, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Defense Ministry arranges humanitarian corridors and the evacuation of civilians from settlements on a daily basis.

At the same time, she said, the EU shows no influence on Kiev to make Ukrainian nationalists stop hiding behind civilians as a "human shield.” Zakharova suggested that EU's recognition of those facts could break the "false picture” in Western media that distorted the tasks and methods of the Russian special operation.

The first exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev was reported on March 22. Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said that nine Russian servicemen were exchanged for Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. She also expressed hope that the parties would not delay the procedure as all POWs want to go home as soon as possible.

