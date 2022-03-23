The Russian Armed Forces used sea-based high-precision long-range weapons to strike military facilities near the Ukrainian city of Rovno (also spelled as Rivne), Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation said.
According to the ministry, a large arsenal of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the settlement of Orzhev, 14 km from Rovno. The arsenal also contained equipment and hardware that Ukraine received from Western countries, Konashenkov noted.
The ministry also released the footage of Caliber (Kalibr) sea-based cruise missiles and Bastion coastal missile system strikes.
In the last 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces, including military aviation and missile troops have struck 97 facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure. Among them, there are two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the Tochka-U tactical missile system, eight anti-aircraft missile systems, including six Buk-M1 and one S-300 system.
In addition, eight field artillery pieces and three NATO-made artillery reconnaissance stations were destroyed.
Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-24 in the air near the town of Izyum, 16 drones near Rozhin, Karashev and the village of Maxim Gorky.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of
On Monday, March 21, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian military had launched a strike with precision-guided cruise missiles at a training center for foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists in the Rivne (Rovno) region. More than 80 mercenaries and nationalists were killed in the strike, the ministry added.
Last week, the Ministry of Defense conducted a missile attack from the waters of the Caspian Sea. Caliber (Kalibr) sea-based cruise missiles were launched to destroy a fuel base in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine. In addition, Kinzhal aviation missile systems were used to destroy workshops of the Nezhinsky plant, where damaged Ukrainian armored vehicles were being repaired.
