EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Zelensky ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Putin

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Crimea and Donbass were part of a difficult story for everyone. This issue must be resolved after Ukraine receives security guarantees, he added. Zelensky also announced his readiness to discuss the above-mentioned territories with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reports.

Zelensky ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Putin

According to Zelensky, security guarantees are the top priority for a compromise between Russia and Ukraine.

"I believe that this is a very difficult story for everyone — both Crimea and Donbass. In order to find a way out there, one needs to take this first step, which I told you about — security guarantees, the end of the war. At the same time, one needs to agree that we are resolving the issues of temporarily occupied territories," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needs to calm down as far as its intention to become a NATO member is concerned, because the alliance is not ready for it.

"There are NATO member countries that want to be guarantors of our security. They can not guarantee 100% membership in the alliance to us, but they are ready to do everything that the alliance would be supposed to do if we were members of the alliance," Zelensky said.

This is a normal compromise for everyone:

  • for the West, which does not know what to do with Ukraine on the NATO issue,
  • for Ukraine that wants security guarantees,
  • and for Russia, which does not want NATO to expand.

Earlier in March, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) were independent and sovereign states. Ukraine and other countries need to recognize that, he added. According to Peskov, Crimea is a Russian region both de facto and de jure.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, said that Moscow and Kiev came as close as possible in discussing an agreement on Ukraine's neutral status. There are nuances in the positions of the agreements related to security guarantees for Ukraine, which Kiev will receive should it eventually decide to refuse to join the alliance.

Medinsky also said that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on the demilitarization of Ukraine were somewhere halfway.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Pyotr Yermilin How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine Pyotr Yermilin John Stanton President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people John Stanton Babu G. Ranganathan The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy Babu G. Ranganathan
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine
Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine years in strict regime colony
President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people
Russia loses a total of 78 aircraft because of sanctions
Zelensky ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Putin
Russia explains attack on Kiev shopping center
Russia turns down peace treaty talks with Japan
The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy
Meta officially declared extremist organisation in Russia
Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy