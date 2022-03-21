Ukrainian forces use residential areas and their social facilities to deploy artillery systems there to attack the Russian military, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.
In particular, in the Vynohradar district on the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian military were hiding in residential buildings where they had deployed multiple rocket launchers to attack Russian servicemen, he said.
According to Konashenkov, the Ukrainian military used the area of the shopping center nearby as a base, where they stored rocket-propelled munitions and reloaded multiple rocket launchers.
"Live recordings clearly show a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket launcher entering the shopping center on the outskirts of Kiev for cover to reload missiles," the Defense Ministry spokesman said.
The MLRS battery and the storage base for their ammunition in the non-operational shopping center were destroyed in a precision-strike attack, he continued.
The Russian military will continue using state-of-the-art Kinzhal air-to-air systems with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles during the special operation in Ukraine, Igor Konashenkov also said.
"The combat use of the Kinzhal aviation missile system has confirmed its effectiveness in the destruction of highly protected special targets of the enemy. We will continue to use this particular aviation missile system to conduct missile strikes on military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine,” he said.
According to Konashenkov, this hypersonic weapon is highly accurate and is used to destroy only military facilities.
Russia has already destroyed underground storage facilities for aviation ammunition and Tochka-U missile systems in the village of Delyatin and large fuel depots in the village of Konstantinovka, Konashenkov said.
