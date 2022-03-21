Russia turns down peace treaty talks with Japan

Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia, due to the obviously unfriendly nature of unilateral restrictions that Japan imposed against Russia, no longer intends to continue peace treaty negotiations.

Russia has also abolished visa-free entry for Japanese citizens to the Kuril Islands.

"The Russian side is withdrawing from the dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in Southern Kuril Islands," the Foreign Ministry also said.

Japan earlier introduced another package of anti-Russian sanctions. The list included 15 individuals and nine enterprises. Among them are Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as well as eight deputy defense ministers. Japan's restrictions also affected Russia's defence export giant Rosoboronexport and the Russian Helicopters Holding.