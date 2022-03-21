EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers

World

Gennady Druzenko, the head of Ukraine's volunteer project Mobile Hospital, who promised to forcibly castrate the wounded Russian military men, retracted his words, SHOT Telegram channel says.

Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers

According to Druzenko, it was his emotions that prompted him to call for violence against the Russian military. His hospital doctors have never castrated Russian soldiers, he said. 

He said he was taking it back. "I'm sorry. We save lives. Period,” Druzenko wrote.

On March 20, Druzenko said on live TV broadcast that Ukrainian doctors were ready to castrate Russian POWs. He said that he considered the Russian military cockroaches, not human beings.

Druzenko apologised for his words after the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to open a criminal case against the Ukrainian doctor. Bastrykin instructed to establish Druzenko's whereabouts and bring him to justice.

Also read: Ukrainian journalist makes blood chilling calls to kill Russian children

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers
Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev

The Antonov Design Bureau is Ukraine's main aviation enterprise in Ukraine. This used to be a prominent design bureau in the territory of the former USSR

Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev
Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket shot down over Donetsk: 20 killed
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket shot down over Donetsk: 20 killed
Babu G. Ranganathan The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy Babu G. Ranganathan Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine, Fascism and Imbecility Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Cyrus Parvin Peace Prize: A Far Fetched Idea Cyrus Parvin
Last materials
Russia explains attack on Kiev shopping center
Russia turns down peace treaty talks with Japan
The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy
Meta officially declared extremist organisation in Russia
Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers
China Eastern suspends all flights of Boeing 737-800
Russian warships attack Ukraine from Caspian Sea
Kremlin speaks about NATO's possible interference in Ukrainian crisis
Russia's most powerful warship to be armed with new systems
Ukraine, Fascism and Imbecility
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy