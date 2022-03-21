Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers

Gennady Druzenko, the head of Ukraine's volunteer project Mobile Hospital, who promised to forcibly castrate the wounded Russian military men, retracted his words, SHOT Telegram channel says.

According to Druzenko, it was his emotions that prompted him to call for violence against the Russian military. His hospital doctors have never castrated Russian soldiers, he said.

He said he was taking it back. "I'm sorry. We save lives. Period,” Druzenko wrote.

On March 20, Druzenko said on live TV broadcast that Ukrainian doctors were ready to castrate Russian POWs. He said that he considered the Russian military cockroaches, not human beings.

Druzenko apologised for his words after the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to open a criminal case against the Ukrainian doctor. Bastrykin instructed to establish Druzenko's whereabouts and bring him to justice.

