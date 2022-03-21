EN RU FR PT
Russian warships attack Ukraine from Caspian Sea

World

On March 19-20, the ships of the Caspian Flotilla delivered powerful strikes against the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Caliber cruise missiles were used for the attack.

"In the evening of March 19 and in the morning of March 20, strikes were carried out with long-range precision weapons on facilities of Ukrainian military infrastructure. From the waters of the Black Sea, sea-based Caliber cruise missiles were launched at the Nezhinsky repair plant. The missiles destroyed workshops for the repair of Ukrainian armored vehicles that were damaged in combat operations. From the waters of the Caspian Sea, sea-based Caliber cruise missiles destroyed a large warehouse with fuel and lubricants in the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka, the Mykolaiv region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

For the time being, it remains unknown, from which area the missile attack was conducted, which makes it impossible to establish the flight path of the cruise missiles.

Russia also used the Kinzhal hypersonic air-to-air missile systems to carry out strikes on the territory of Ukraine. The Kinzhal missiles were launched to strike a large military fuel base in Ukraine

This has become the second officially confirmed case of the use of hypersonic weapons by the Russian military.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
