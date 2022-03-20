Russia annihilates training center for foreign mercenaries in Ukraine

The Russian military, using high-precision air-launched missiles, destroyed the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region. The center, which foreign mercenaries used as their base, served to train forces for special operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters March 20.

According to Konashenkov, the base was located near the settlement of Ovruch. As a result of the strike, more than 100 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, who arrived on the territory of the republic from other countries, were eliminated.

On March 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of up to 180 foreign mercenaries as a result of the strikes on training centers in the village of Starychi, as well as at Yavorovskiy military training ground in western Ukraine.

The ministry pledged to continue to destroy foreign mercenaries during the Russian-led special operation in Ukraine. A number of Western countries encourage the participation of their citizens as mercenaries against Russian troops in Ukraine.