Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet killed in Ukraine

Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Captain of the First Rank Andrey Paliy, was killed in Ukraine's Mariupol, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Andrey Paliy was killed in action in the Mariupol region.

"I was friends with Andrei Nikolaevich. He was a very open and decent person. A real officer from a military dynasty. Anyone who has ever met him will always remember his kindness. He enjoyed great authority in the fleet, he was an understanding man, he knew how to find an approach to any person,” the head of Sevastopol wrote.

Andrey Paliy was born in 1971 in Kiev. In 1992, he graduated from the Kiev Higher Naval Political School, where he studied social psychology. He served as Deputy Commander of the 4th Company of the 2nd Regiment in the National Guard of Ukraine. According to Mikhail Razvozhaev, in 1993 he refused to take the oath to Ukraine and went to serve in the Northern Fleet of Russia.

In 2014, he was appointed deputy head of Nakhimov's Black Sea Higher Naval School for military-political work. Since 2019, he was appointed as Deputy Commander of the Baltic Fleet for military-political work. In 2020, he was appointed Deputy Commander of the Black Sea Fleet for military-political work. In late 2020, he became Deputy Commander of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria.

According to the Forpost, Andrey Paly ensured the operation of a peaceful corridor for civilians near Mariupol. He was going to become a Rear Admiral of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.