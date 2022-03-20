EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet killed in Ukraine

World

Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Captain of the First Rank Andrey Paliy, was killed in Ukraine's Mariupol, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet killed in Ukraine

According to him, Andrey Paliy was killed in action in the Mariupol region.

"I was friends with Andrei Nikolaevich. He was a very open and decent person. A real officer from a military dynasty. Anyone who has ever met him will always remember his kindness. He enjoyed great authority in the fleet, he was an understanding man, he knew how to find an approach to any person,” the head of Sevastopol wrote.

Andrey Paliy was born in 1971 in Kiev. In 1992, he graduated from the Kiev Higher Naval Political School, where he studied social psychology. He served as Deputy Commander of the 4th Company of the 2nd Regiment in the National Guard of Ukraine. According to Mikhail Razvozhaev, in 1993 he refused to take the oath to Ukraine and went to serve in the Northern Fleet of Russia.

In 2014, he was appointed deputy head of Nakhimov's Black Sea Higher Naval School for military-political work. Since 2019, he was appointed as Deputy Commander of the Baltic Fleet for military-political work. In 2020, he was appointed Deputy Commander of the Black Sea Fleet for military-political work. In late 2020, he became Deputy Commander of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria.

According to the Forpost, Andrey Paly ensured the operation of a peaceful corridor for civilians near Mariupol. He was going to become a Rear Admiral of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev

The Antonov Design Bureau is Ukraine's main aviation enterprise in Ukraine. This used to be a prominent design bureau in the territory of the former USSR

Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev
Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket shot down over Donetsk: 20 killed
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket shot down over Donetsk: 20 killed
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine, Fascism and Imbecility Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Cyrus Parvin Peace Prize: A Far Fetched Idea Cyrus Parvin Alexander Shtorm Choose your war criminal: Biden or Putin? Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Russia annihilates training center for foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
Ukrainian officer says Azov fighters prepared terrorist attacks in Lviv
Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet killed in Ukraine
Peace Prize: A Far Fetched Idea
Moscow and Kiev find common language on key issues
Who is the war criminal? The gargoyle in the White House
Ukraine crisis reveals dangerous feature of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile
Washington confirms Zelensky maintains close contact with US advisers
Choose your war criminal: Biden or Putin?
Poland announces program to 'de-russify' economy
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy