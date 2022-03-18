EN RU FR PT
Pravda.Ru

Moscow and Kiev find common language on key issues

Moscow and Kiev have reached maximum  bilateral rapprochement on issues of Ukraine's neutral and non-bloc status, the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The topic of the neutral status and Ukraine's non-accession to NATO is one of the key points at the talks. This is the point, on which the parties have brought their positions as close as possible,” Medinsky said.

Putin will meet Zelensky on one condition only

The meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky may take place only when Moscow and Kiev prepare and approve the peace agreement, Vladimir Medinsky also said, TASS reports.

However, there are certain nuances in the question related to security guarantees for Ukraine, which Kiev will receive if it refuses to join NATO.

Speaking about the question of the governance over Donbass, Medinsky said that it was up to the people of the Donbass to make such a decision.

“The Russian position on the Donbass has been clearly formulated. The Russian Federation has no opportunity to retreat from it,” Medinsky said. 

Earlier, Medinsky said that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations were going hard and slow, but Moscow was sincerely striving to come to peace as soon as possible.

On February 28, Russia and Ukraine held the first stage of the negotiations. The second round took place on March 3, and the third one ended on the evening of March 7. It lasted for almost three hours. The fourth round of the talks between Moscow and Kiev took place on March 14. 

Editorial Team
