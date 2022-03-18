EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukraine crisis reveals dangerous feature of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile

World

The special operation in Ukraine has shown that the defence of Iskander missile system is activated when a missile realizes a threat.

Military Watch Magazine analysts believe that Ukraine's air defenses are not capable of resisting the Russian Iskander-M tactical missile system.

The Russian-led military operation in Ukraine gave a picture of ​​the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces.

A single missile from the Iskander-M system can be loaded with at least six decoys in their tubes at the base of the body to mislead the enemy, the publication said.

Russia’s only class of ground launched tactical ballistic missile Iskander-M was previously deployed in conflicts in Syria and Georgia. The missile is capable of disorienting air defense systems and disrupting enemy's defense.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Iskander missile launch
Author`s name: Editorial Team
Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Who is the war criminal? The gargoyle in the White House Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm Choose your war criminal: Biden or Putin? Alexander Shtorm John V. Showing restraint in Ukraine only emboldens the West John V.
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Who is the war criminal? The gargoyle in the White House Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm Choose your war criminal: Biden or Putin? Alexander Shtorm John V. Showing restraint in Ukraine only emboldens the West John V.
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Last materials
Moscow and Kiev find common language on key issues
Who is the war criminal? The gargoyle in the White House
Ukraine crisis reveals dangerous feature of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile
Washington confirms Zelensky maintains close contact with US advisers
Choose your war criminal: Biden or Putin?
Poland announces program to 'de-russify' economy
Polish military man Emil Czeczko who fled to Belarus found hanged in Minsk
Showing restraint in Ukraine only emboldens the West
Three US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic
Funny Social Media World News
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy