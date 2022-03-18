Ukraine crisis reveals dangerous feature of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile

The special operation in Ukraine has shown that the defence of Iskander missile system is activated when a missile realizes a threat.

Military Watch Magazine analysts believe that Ukraine's air defenses are not capable of resisting the Russian Iskander-M tactical missile system.

The Russian-led military operation in Ukraine gave a picture of ​​the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces.

A single missile from the Iskander-M system can be loaded with at least six decoys in their tubes at the base of the body to mislead the enemy, the publication said.

Russia’s only class of ground launched tactical ballistic missile Iskander-M was previously deployed in conflicts in Syria and Georgia. The missile is capable of disorienting air defense systems and disrupting enemy's defense.