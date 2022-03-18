EN RU FR PT
Washington confirms Zelensky maintains close contact with US advisers

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky maintains contact with former US government officials who in turn have direct access to the White House, Politico wrote.

US lawyer Andre Mac is one of the VIPs in Zelensky's entourage. He says that he does not receive money for advising the Ukrainian president for personal reasons. According to documents filed with the US Department of Justice, it was Mac who helped organize Zelensky's participation in an HBO show, as well as his interviews with ABC News and NBC News.

US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul confirmed that Ukrainian President Zelensky was surrounded by US advisers. According to McFaul, Zelensky has people who act as intermediaries and interact with the American elite and journalists.

In addition, Zelensky consulted McFaul himself, especially before public speeches, the publication said. The administration of the Ukrainian leader also spoke with John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine.

"There's a pretty, I would say, you know, pretty dense network of former government officials interacting with Ukrainians who, in turn, are trying to interact with US government officials,” McFaul said.

On March 10, the US House of Representatives approved a government funding package for the current fiscal year, which started in October 2021. Of the total amount of $1.5 trillion, the package included $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. For these funds, Kiev will receive humanitarian, military and economic assistance.

