Poland announces program to 'de-russify' economy

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the start of the "derussification" of Polish and European economies, RIA Novosti reports.

The program is the first part of the “anti-Putin shield”. The Prime Minister specified that within the framework of the program, Europe will abjure Russian oil and natural gas.

However, he acknowledged that such measures could lead to higher prices, and promised that the government would try to prevent this.

Earlier, Piotr Naimski, Secretary of State, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, said that the long-term contract for the supplies of Russian natural gas to Poland was to expire this year and would not be extended.

  • Poland uses about 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. The contract with Russia ensures the supplies of up to 10 billion cubic meters.
  • Warsaw earlier announced that it may refuse from Russian imports and compensate them with supplies from the United States, Qatar and Norway.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
