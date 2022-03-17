EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to get ready for possible war

World

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the need for Europe to increase investment in the defense industry.

Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to get ready for possible war

European countries should increase investments in the defense industry in order to get ready for a possible armed conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said, TASS reports.

‘We must increase investments [in the defense sector] to get ready for a high-intensity war that may come to our continent," Macron said.

The Armed Forces of the Fifth Republic appear to be the only full-fledged army in Europe, the French president said. Macron reminded about the need to strengthen the defense capabilities of the European continent.

As part of his election program, the French president also pledged to increase the annual funding of the French Military Forces to 50 billion euros by 2025.

"Currently, the financing of the army is 40.9 billion euros per year. Despite the crisis, we keep our promise and since 2020, we spend two percent of GDP on defense," he concluded.

Macron said that the other European countries should implement the same strategy to support the military sector. 

On March 10, Macron declared that Europe should be prepared for any possible script as far as the supplies of the Russian natural gas were concerned. Russia may use gas supplies as a lever of pressure in the current situation, he said. According to the Macron, France is less dependent on Russian gas than a number of other European countries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Hans Vogel High Hopes for Elections in the Low Countries Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Operation Z: What is that? Andrey Mihayloff Inna Novikova Where is the truth about Russia's special operation in Ukraine? Inna Novikova
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Last materials
Three US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic
Funny Social Media World News
Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to get ready for possible war
Russia blames Ukraine for outbreaks of dangerous diseases
Ukraine crisis forces Taiwan to get ready for China invasion
Putin and Zelensky may sign peace agreement within the next two weeks
Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published
S-300 missile system division and Bayraktar drones destroyed in Ukraine
Ukrainian journalist makes blood chilling calls to exterminate Russian children
Refugee says Mariupol Drama Theater was blown up from inside
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy