The Taiwanese authorities are concerned about a possibility of China's invasion amid the crisis in Ukraine, CNN reports.
Beijing has repeatedly denied the likelihood of such a scenario, but the fears of the authorities of the island state have grown significantly due to the crisis in Ukraine. China has been stepping up pressure on Taiwan in the past few months. For example, China has recently conducted military naval and air exercises in the Taiwan Strait. In addition, a record number of Chinese military aircraft were spotted near the island last year.
In this regard, Taiwan has stepped up its preparations for a possible Chinese attack.
In February, former US President Donald Trump said that Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics would eventually allow China to seize Taiwan. According to him, the Chinese authorities may see the crisis in Ukraine as a signal for action.
Russia started the military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on February 24. President Putin warned other countries not to interfere as Russia's response would be imminent and powerful.
