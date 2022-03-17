EN RU FR PT
Ukraine crisis forces Taiwan to get ready for China invasion

The Taiwanese authorities are concerned about a possibility of China's invasion amid the crisis in Ukraine, CNN reports.

Beijing has repeatedly denied the likelihood of such a scenario, but the fears of the authorities of the island state have grown significantly due to the crisis in Ukraine. China has been stepping up pressure on Taiwan in the past few months. For example, China has recently conducted military naval and air exercises in the Taiwan Strait. In addition, a record number of Chinese military aircraft were spotted near the island last year.

In this regard, Taiwan has stepped up its preparations for a possible Chinese attack.

  • In 2022, the country allocated a record amount for defense, and about $8.7 billion will be additionally assigned for these purposes during the next five years.
  • The authorities have also implemented a more demanding military training schedule for local reservists — now they are required to attend 14-day exercises instead of 7-day ones.
  • Moreover, a number of Taiwanese politicians call to extend the period of mandatory military training for men at ages from 19 to 36 from four months to one year — such a regulation was in effect in the country until 2018.
  • The New Power Party, one of the four largest in the state, made an appeal to develop special programs for Taiwanese women, so that they could take up logistical support in case of war.
  • Experts believe that it is really difficult to compare Russia's military operation in Ukraine and China's possible invasion of Taiwan, the TV channel said. Taiwan is a world leader in the supplies of semiconductor chips. Such chips are used for the production of a huge number of products - from smartphones to cars. In this regard, China's attack on the island state could have a more serious impact on global economy.

In February, former US President Donald Trump said that Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics would eventually allow China to seize Taiwan. According to him, the Chinese authorities may see the crisis in Ukraine as a signal for action.

Russia started the military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on February 24. President Putin warned other countries not to interfere as Russia's response would be imminent and powerful.

