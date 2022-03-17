Putin and Zelensky may sign peace agreement within the next two weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assessed the talks with Russia as "quite complex".

“The negotiations still continue. The negotiations are very difficult,” he admitted.

Zelensky also said that the Ukrainian people were invincible. Foreign troops would not be able to take away dignity and love for their country from the Ukrainians, the Ukrainian president said in an interview with NBC.

During the interview, a journalist asked Zelensky whether he shared the fears of the White House about the possible outbreak of World War Three because of the crisis in Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader admitted that the war had already begun.

"No one knows, probably, it has already begun. What is the probability of starting such a war if Ukraine falls? It's very hard to say," he said.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said that the coordination of the peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine may take from a few days to a week and a half.

Lukashenko: Zelensky WILL sign the treaty with Putin

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Japanese TV channel TBS that Russia would not be the losing party to the conflict:

“I will tell you the main thing, for the first time. Today, Russia offers Ukraine, Putin offers Zelensky - I know this for certain - an absolutely acceptable version of the agreement. Today, it is still possible for Ukraine and Russia to come to an agreement, for Zelensky to sign this agreement with Putin. If Zelensky does not agree to this, then, believe me, he will have to sign an act of surrender in a short time. Russia will not lose in this war."

On March 11, US President Joe Biden threatened Russia with a third world war should Russia pose any threat to NATO. According to Biden, he already sent 12,000 troops to the border areas - to Latvia, Estonia and Romania. Former US President Donald Trump also warned about the threat of World War III.

Later, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the United States did not want to start a third world war because of Ukraine. According to her, Washington's refusal to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine was based on US national security interests.