Refugee says Mariupol Drama Theater was blown up from inside

World

Fighters from Azov* nationalist battalion used civilians as human shields and blew up the drama theater, where people were staying.

Earlier it became known that militants of Azov* nationalist battalion blew up the theater building in Mariupol. It is believed that civilians could be stying under the rubble.

Kyiv blamed the Russian Armed Forces for the bombing of the theater, but the Russian Army never intended to targets weapons at the drama theater building in the center of Mariupol, The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stressed.

By order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on February 24. The decision was made after the heads of DPR and LPR republics turned to Russia for help.

*Azov is recognized as an extremist organization, banned in the Russian Federation

Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Hans Vogel High Hopes for Elections in the Low Countries Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Operation Z: What is that? Andrey Mihayloff Inna Novikova Where is the truth about Russia's special operation in Ukraine? Inna Novikova
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
