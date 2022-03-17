Refugee says Mariupol Drama Theater was blown up from inside

Fighters from Azov* nationalist battalion used civilians as human shields and blew up the drama theater, where people were staying.

Earlier it became known that militants of Azov* nationalist battalion blew up the theater building in Mariupol. It is believed that civilians could be stying under the rubble.

Kyiv blamed the Russian Armed Forces for the bombing of the theater, but the Russian Army never intended to targets weapons at the drama theater building in the center of Mariupol, The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stressed.

By order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on February 24. The decision was made after the heads of DPR and LPR republics turned to Russia for help.

*Azov is recognized as an extremist organization, banned in the Russian Federation