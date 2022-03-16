EN RU FR PT
Pravda.Ru

Chechnya's Kadyrov says why he respects Elon Musk

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov respects US entrepreneur Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX corporations, for his character and the absence of double standards.

"I sincerely appreciate people who have their own vision of the situation and unshakable will. I thank him for that. My respect for his character and the absence of double standards!” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram.

Kadyrov's comment came in response to Elon Musk's tweet from March 5, in which the US-based entrepreneur refused to disconnect Russian news resources from the Starlink Internet. Musk said he would do it only at gunpoint because he was committed to freedom of speech.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov also thanked the American entrepreneur for "listening to his proposal" and changing his name on Twitter from Elon to Elona.

Kadyrov suggested Musk should change his first name to Elona on March 14, when Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, in which Ukraine would be at stake.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter Monday. "Stakes are Ukraine.”

After that, Kadyrov published a post on Telegram, in which he advised Musk not to fight the Russian president, but to undergo training in Chechnya instead.

Editorial Team
