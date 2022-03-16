Ukraine surrenders strategic facility without a fight

The Russian Guard took the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine under control. The Ukrainian military surrendered without a fight, a message posted on the website of the department said.

"The Ukrainian side surrendered the hydroelectric power plant without a fight. The local paramilitary security forces laid down their arms and went home. The battalion-tactical group of the Russian Guard, together with the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, successfully repelled the attack of neo-Nazis who tried to recapture the station, and did not allow any personnel losses," the Russian Guard said in a statement.

The divisions of the Russian Guard ensure the safety and security of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Employees of the power station, which is a facility of strategic importance, begin to return to their places of work.

The National Guard added that a green corridor was organized through the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station — the only crossing from Zaporozhye to Nova Kakhovka across the Dnieper — through which refugees can return home.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station is a run-of-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kakhovka, Ukraine. Kakhovka is a port city located on the reservoir's southern bank. The primary purpose of the dam is hydroelectric power generation, irrigation and navigation. It is the 6th and the last dam in the Dnieper cascade. The deep water channel allows shipping up and down the river.