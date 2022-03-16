USA teetering on the brink of nuclear war

The Russian-led military operation has exacerbated the internal political confrontation in the United States. The State Department plays its own game in Russian-US relationship, regardless of the position of the US President Office.

After the Ukrainian Air Force had been destroyed with Russian high-precision weapons, Washington and Warsaw started talks regarding the transfer of old fighter jets to Ukraine.

State Secretary Antony Blinken endorsed the idea, however, Poland did not appear to be enthusiastic about it. In order not to become a party to the conflict, the Polish preferred to ferry the fighter jets to a NATO base and empowered Washington to decide their fate.

The trick, which enabled Warsaw to avoid Kremlin's retaliation, has stunned the United States, Politico reports. Nevertheless, there are forces in the White House that do not welcome an escalation with Russia. Thus, the US Department of Defense and intelligence services opposed the transfer of the fighters to Ukraine.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the usage of NATO bases raises serious concerns for all of NATO, the Institute for International Political and Economic Strategies RUSSTRAT informs.

Intriguingly, Joe Biden shared the position of the Pentagon. The American president concluded that it would be inappropriate to involve the United States in the conflict in Ukraine.

US media no longer hesitate to criticize their President. The Washington Post called his position a fiasco for NATO. The newspaper drew comparisons with the US flight from Afghanistan. As many as 40 US senators joined the newspaper — members of the Republican Party wrote an open letter demanding immediate transfer of fighter jets, air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine.

It appears that US hawks preserve their attempts to exacerbate the relationship between the Kremlin and the White House. If Biden could be replaced with more manageable Kamala Harris, that would open up prospects for a new stage of the US-Russian standoff.