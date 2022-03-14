Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev

The Antonov aircraft-making factory in Kiev is reportedly on fire. The video of the fire appeared on social media and Ukrainian mass media outlets, RIA Novosti reports.

The Antonov Design Bureau is Ukraine's main aviation enterprise. This used to be a prominent aircraft design bureau in the territory of the former USSR. In recent years, the plant was working to modernise and produce military transport aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Representatives for the Kiev city administration confirmed the information about the fire at the enterprise. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the plant was damaged as a result of an airstrike. It was also reported that the fire has been localized.

The aircraft industry of Ukraine, which the country inherited from the Soviet Union, was expected to disappear by 2040.

The main type of Antonov aircraft, such as the An-124-100 Ruslan, which was developed in the 1980s, is expected to run out of its reserve factor by this time.

In 2016, Ukraine liquidated Antonov as an independent concern and transferred it to Ukroboronprom (the Ukrainian defence industry).

On February 27, it was said that the Antonov flagship, the world's largest transport aircraft An-225 Mriya, was destroyed. The aircraft burned down at Gostomel airport, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces used white phosphorus shells.