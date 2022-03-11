EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia

World

Soviet reusable operational-tactical reconnaissance unmanned aircraft Tu-141 Strizh crashed in Zagreb, Croatia, The Drive reports. 

The only known operator of this drone is Ukraine, the publication said. 

Most likely, the Tu-141 Strizh went out of order, crossed the entire territory of Hungary or parts of neighboring countries from Ukraine and ended up in Croatia, having covered a distance of at least 560 kilometers.

Ukraine could have tried to use this drone as a 'bait' for Russian air defense systems, the publication said. 

In September last year, during Combined Efforts 2021 military exercises, the Ukrainian military flew Soviet Tu-141 Strizh and Tu-143 Reis unmanned aerial vehicles that simulated cruise missiles.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
