Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia

Soviet reusable operational-tactical reconnaissance unmanned aircraft Tu-141 Strizh crashed in Zagreb, Croatia, The Drive reports.

The only known operator of this drone is Ukraine, the publication said.

Most likely, the Tu-141 Strizh went out of order, crossed the entire territory of Hungary or parts of neighboring countries from Ukraine and ended up in Croatia, having covered a distance of at least 560 kilometers.

Ukraine could have tried to use this drone as a 'bait' for Russian air defense systems, the publication said.

In September last year, during Combined Efforts 2021 military exercises, the Ukrainian military flew Soviet Tu-141 Strizh and Tu-143 Reis unmanned aerial vehicles that simulated cruise missiles.