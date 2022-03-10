UP-4 biological project in Ukraine: USA was building bioweapon against the Slavs

As part of its UP-4 project with the participation of laboratories in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa, the United States was working to create a biological weapon. The purpose of the project was to spread particularly dangerous infections through migratory birds, Igor Kirillov, the chief of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces said.

"Due to the fact that Ukraine has a unique geographical position where transcontinental migration routes intersect, they were studying 145 biological species within the framework of this project,” he said, adding that at least two species of migratory birds were identified, the migration routes of which pass through the territory Russia.

According to Kirillov, it was planned to spread particularly dangerous infectious diseases with the help of birds. In particular, it goes about highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza and Newcastle disease.

"Of all methods developed in the United States to destabilize the epidemiological situation, this one is one of the most reckless and irresponsible ones, as it does not allow to control the further development of the situation,” the official said.

"With a high degree of probability, we can say that one of the tasks of the United States and its allies is to create bioagents that can selectively target various ethnic groups of the population,” Igor Kirillov said.

The Ministry of Defense said that the obtained documents confirm the transfer of many biological samples taken from Ukrainian people abroad. For example, Germany is funding project No. 68727 EN to study the pathogens of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and hantaviruses. As part of the project, hundreds of samples of blood serum taken from residents of various regions of Ukraine were transferred to the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Hamburg. The samples belonged only to the Slavic ethnic group.

On March 10, it was also reported that biolaboratories in Ukraine were conducting experiments with coronavirus. The biolabs were built and funded by the United States.

Prior to all this, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland confirmed that there were biological research facilities in Ukraine. She reported that the US was working to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Russian forces. In turn, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby assured that the United States had never been engaged in the creation of biological weapons in Ukraine.