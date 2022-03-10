As soon as the Russian forces take the city of Mariupol under control, the Kiev regime will fall, Vladimir Kozin, a member of the Academy of Military Sciences of the Russian Federation said.
The capture of Mariupol and its complete liberation from Ukrainian neo-Nazis is of great importance for the Russian Army.
The forces of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have established control over the settlements of Olginka, Rovnopol, Ivanovka. During street fighting in Mariupol, 12 enemy firing points were destroyed, 16 civilians were evacuated from the liberated houses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to start the military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the heads of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic turned to Putin asking for help.
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov later said that Ukraine was preparing to attack the Donbass on February 25.
What happened to your Revolution of Dignity? What happened to the promised Western lifestyles and incomes? What happened to the promises of protection you thought NATO would provide as they used you to provoke Russia?