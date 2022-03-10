EN RU FR PT
Russia-Ukraine summit in Turkey: The key results

The talks between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Turkey ended. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said that the parties failed to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine took on the Russian project to resolve the conflict.

Ukraine agreed to consider the Russian project to resolve the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that during negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, an agreement was reached to continue efforts to find a humanitarian solution locally, TASS reports.

Lavrov said that Russia would continue its actions to force Ukraine to surrender. This is absolutely unacceptable for Ukraine, Dmitry Kuleba said.

NATO is not ready to ensure Ukraine's security, Kuleba added.

No one was going to agree on a ceasefire during the talks in Turkey, Lavrov said.

Russia wants to see Ukraine as a friendly nation that does not ban either the Russian language or the Russian culture, Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that President Putin did not refuse to meet with Zelensky.

"I hope, such a need will arise someday, but this should not be a meeting for the sake of a meeting," Lavrov said.

Kiev is ready for diplomatic solutions to the conflict, but there are none yet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

Sergei Lavrov also proposed trilateral consultations on nuclear safety with experts from Russia, Ukraine and the IAEA.

Russia's Lavrov warned that those who supply arms and send mercenaries to Ukraine were responsible for their actions.

"We do not plan to attack other countries, we did not attack Ukraine either," Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said.

The Russian Federation confirmed at the talks in Turkey that Moscow's initiative to open humanitarian corridors on a daily basis in Ukraine remained in force.

Lavrov also said that Ukraine was planning to attack the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in March 2022.

Russia does not want to depend on the West in key spheres of life, and the Russian authorities will do everything to ensure that, Lavrov said.

