Russia-Ukraine meeting in Turkey: Ceasefire impossible

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that it was not possible to reach a ceasefire agreement during the talks between the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia.

According to Kuleba, during the talks, the parties discussed the issue of opening humanitarian corridors on the territory of Ukraine, as well as a ceasefire possibility. However, it was not possible to reach an agreement on the latter, he said.

The meeting between the representatives of Russia and Ukraine with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took place on March 10 in Antalya, Turkey. The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes.

These negotiations were the first for Lavrov and Kuleba since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the talks were difficult.

According to him, Ukraine has no intention to meet Russia's requirements.