Russia destroys almost 60 percent of Ukrainian Air Force in two weeks

In the two weeks since the start of the Russian special operation in the Donbass, the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 146 helicopters and aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said, noting that in total the Ukrainian Air Force was armed with 250 aircraft and helicopters in total.

According to Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 89 aircraft of various types in the air and on the ground, as well as 57 helicopters. Among the means of military and combat aviation remaining in Ukraine, part of the equipment was transferred to the territory of neighboring countries. In particular, some aircraft and helicopters were deployed on the territory of Romania.

"By the beginning of the special operation, the Ukrainian armed forces had had up to 250 serviceable combat aircraft and helicopters. The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed 89 combat aircraft and 57 helicopters on the ground and in the air,” said Konashenkov.

It remains unknown whether the Ukrainian Air Force uses the equipment that was transferred to Romania. However, experts believe that the Romanian authorities are not ready for an escalation with Russia.