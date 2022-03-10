EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia destroys almost 60 percent of Ukrainian Air Force in two weeks

World

The Ukrainian Air Force has decreased by almost 60 percent in two weeks.

Russia destroys almost 60 percent of Ukrainian Air Force in two weeks

In the two weeks since the start of the Russian special operation in the Donbass, the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 146 helicopters and aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said, noting that in total the Ukrainian Air Force was armed with 250 aircraft and helicopters in total.

According to Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 89 aircraft of various types in the air and on the ground, as well as 57 helicopters. Among the means of military and combat aviation remaining in Ukraine, part of the equipment was transferred to the territory of neighboring countries. In particular, some aircraft and helicopters were deployed on the territory of Romania.

"By the beginning of the special operation, the Ukrainian armed forces had had up to 250 serviceable combat aircraft and helicopters. The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed 89 combat aircraft and 57 helicopters on the ground and in the air,” said Konashenkov.

It remains unknown whether the Ukrainian Air Force uses the equipment that was transferred to Romania. However, experts believe that the Romanian authorities are not ready for an escalation with Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements

A statement released by President Volodymyr Zelensky's party on March 8 calls for a treaty that "can ensure total security for Ukraine"

Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements
An Open Letter to Ukrainians
Columnists
An Open Letter to Ukrainians
World
Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war
Russia
Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields
Anton Kulikov Will the Americans blame Biden for Russia oil and gas embargo? Anton Kulikov John V. An Open Letter to Ukrainians John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Love yes, hatred no Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russian conscript soldiers found in Ukraine evacuated to Russia
World
US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Companies
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Last materials
Will the Americans blame Biden for Russia oil and gas embargo?
Russian conscript soldiers found in Ukraine evacuated to Russia
An Open Letter to Ukrainians
Ukraine: Love yes, hatred no
Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war
US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border
Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields
Russia has no plans to topple Ukrainian government
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy