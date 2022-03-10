NATO puts forces on eastern flank on high alert

NATO has put its military aviation and warships on the eastern flank of the alliance on alert.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that military forces of the alliance have been deployed along the eastern flank and put on high alert.

According to Stoltenberg, it goes about thousands of military personnel in the region, as well as 130 combat aircraft and 200 warships. Experts see this as a clear preparation for NATO's aggressive actions.

"We have 130 jets at high alert, over 200 ships from the high north to the Mediterranean, and thousands of additional troops in the region. We will protect and defend every inch of Latvia and we will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," Stoltenberg added.

A few days ago, there was an extremely high intensity of NATO aircraft overflights in Romanian airspace. It became known a little earlier that the United States was moving additional tanker aircraft to Europe.