EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

NATO puts forces on eastern flank on high alert

World

NATO has put its military aviation and warships on the eastern flank of the alliance on alert.

NATO puts forces on eastern flank on high alert

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that military forces of the alliance have been deployed along the eastern flank and put on high alert.

According to Stoltenberg, it goes about thousands of military personnel in the region, as well as 130 combat aircraft and 200 warships. Experts see this as a clear preparation for NATO's aggressive actions.

"We have 130 jets at high alert, over 200 ships from the high north to the Mediterranean, and thousands of additional troops in the region. We will protect and defend every inch of Latvia and we will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," Stoltenberg added.

A few days ago, there was an extremely high intensity of NATO aircraft overflights in Romanian airspace. It became known a little earlier that the United States was moving additional tanker aircraft to Europe.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements

A statement released by President Volodymyr Zelensky's party on March 8 calls for a treaty that "can ensure total security for Ukraine"

Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements
An Open Letter to Ukrainians
Columnists
An Open Letter to Ukrainians
World
Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war
Russia
Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields
Anton Kulikov Will the Americans blame Biden for Russia oil and gas embargo? Anton Kulikov John V. An Open Letter to Ukrainians John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Love yes, hatred no Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russian conscript soldiers found in Ukraine evacuated to Russia
World
US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Companies
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Last materials
Will the Americans blame Biden for Russia oil and gas embargo?
Russian conscript soldiers found in Ukraine evacuated to Russia
An Open Letter to Ukrainians
Ukraine: Love yes, hatred no
Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war
US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border
Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields
Russia has no plans to topple Ukrainian government
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy