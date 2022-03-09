EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian conscript soldiers found in Ukraine evacuated to Russia

Russian conscripts were found among those military men who took part in the special operation in Ukraine, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Russian conscript soldiers found in Ukraine evacuated to Russia

Almost all of the found conscripts have already been returned to the territory of Russia, Konashenkov added.

Konashenkov admitted that a Ukrainian national battalion attacked a Russian unit during combat service support. As a result of the attack, several Russian soldiers, including those who served in the military, were captured.

"Currently, comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent the deployment of conscripts to combat areas and liberate the captured military personnel,” the representative of the Ministry of Defense assured.

Putin to punish those who sent Russian conscripts to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to send materials to the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office to give a legal assessment to the actions of those responsible for failure to comply with his instructions to exclude the presence of conscripts in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that before the start of the special operation, all commanders of the units of the Armed Forces were informed about Putin's instructions to exclude the involvement of conscript soldiers in any missions on the territory of Ukraine.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
