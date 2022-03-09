EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war

World

Tokyo is not ready to accept the fact that the Kuril Islands belong to Russia. Washington may want to take advantage of the Russia-Japan territorial dispute to force Moscow to use nuclear weapons.

Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war

Military expert Sergei Marzhetsky believes that Japan is obsessed with its national idea to establish control over the disputed islands of the Kuril ridge. Russia refuses to discuss this question with Japan. Tokyo may wait for a while to see how the conflict situation with the West may weaken Moscow, the expert believes.

According to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Northern Territories are the territories that belong to Japan.

"The Northern Territories belong to Japan. They are the territory on which Japan has sovereignty,” Kishida said.

Currently, almost all of Russia's military contingent is located in the west of the country. The expert believes that Japan may try to seize the Kuril Islands amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Japanese strike aircraft may suppress Russia's air defense and coastal missile systems deployed on the disputed islands. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force may then block the straits and establish a no-fly zone before conducting a landing mission to capture the islands, the analyst suggests, adding that the warships and submarines of the Russian Pacific Fleet will not be able to show proper resistance to the powerful forces of Japan.

According to Marzhetsky, it is only a nuclear attack that will be able to stop Tokyo from implementing its plans to seize the Kuril Islands from Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements

A statement released by President Volodymyr Zelensky's party on March 8 calls for a treaty that "can ensure total security for Ukraine"

Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements
Documents prove Ukraine's intent to attack Donbass
Russia
Documents prove Ukraine's intent to attack Donbass
Companies
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Russia
Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Love yes, hatred no Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone Andrey Mihayloff John V. Western Censorship and the Propaganda Machine John V.
Russia
Russia has no plans to topple Ukrainian government
World
US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border
Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war
World
Japan's attempt to annex Kuril Islands may trigger nuclear war
Last materials
US was funding biolabs in Ukraine, building them along Russian border
Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields
Russia has no plans to topple Ukrainian government
McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks – All gone
Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements
Documents prove Ukraine's intent to attack Donbass
Ukrainian biolabs worked with pathogens of plague, anthrax and brucellosis
Russia to Ukraine: Do as we say, and all will end
Western Censorship and the Propaganda Machine
Ukraine, One Step Behind
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy