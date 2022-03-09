Ukraine appears to be ready to accept one of Russia's key requirements

The statement from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People Party about the need to conclude a new treaty guaranteeing the country's security shows that Kyiv agreed to declare the neutral status of Ukraine, Ukrainian publication strana.ua reports.

Enshrining the neutral status in the Constitution of Ukraine is one of Russia's key requirements for the settlement of the conflict.

A statement released by President Volodymyr Zelensky's party on March 8 calls for a treaty that "can ensure total security for Ukraine" for the time when NATO is not ready to accept Ukraine as a member.

The statement notes that the treaty should differ from the Budapest Memorandum. In particular, it should provide for "concrete political, economic and military steps of the states that guarantee Ukraine's security (the United States, Turkey, Russia and neighboring states).

As for Russia's other demands (to recognise Crimea as Russian and LPR and DPR republics as independent), the statement from the party said that it was unacceptable for Ukraine to give up on Ukrainian territories.

This is a landmark statement, because this is the first time when the Ukrainian authorities disclose their vision of Ukraine's neutral status as per Russia's demands.

Zelensky loses interest in NATO

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had lost interest in the issue of the country's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance. NATO is not ready to accept Ukraine not to confront Russia, Zelensky believes.

The third round of the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine ended in Belovezha Forest on March 7. Like the first two rounds of the talks, the third meeting has not led to any significant progress. Ukrainian representatives said, though, that there was an insignificant development. Russian representatives said that the results of the discussion did not meet their expectations.

In turn, adviser to the head of Zelensky's administration, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Ukraine could discuss its neutral status provided that the country receives security guarantees in return.

Zelensky also called for a new round of talks with Russia to resolve the crisis.

"The war must end, we must sit down at the negotiating table, but for honest and substantive talks in the interests of the people,” he said.

On March 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that toppling the ruling regime of Ukraine was not a purpose of the Russian-led special operation.