Russia opened six humanitarian corridors in Ukraine. The ceasefire regime has been declared — the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement.
However, some time later, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said that the humanitarian corridors that Russia proposed were unacceptable, and Kyiv decided to refuse from them.
More from the latest report from the Defence Ministry of Russia:
The units of the Russian Armed Forces took control of the settlements of Urozhaynoye, Novodonetskoye, Novomayorskoye, Dorozhnyanka, Zagornoye and Charivnoye.
Bomber and assault aircraft hit three Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and two radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
For the period of humanitarian corridors, the RF Armed Forces will carry out continuous objective monitoring of the evacuation with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.
The LPR militia have taken full control of 54 settlements of the republic.
During the special operation, the Russian army has destroyed 2,203 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine: 76 command posts and communication centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, 111 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa complexes, as well as 71 radar stations, 69 aircraft on the ground and 24 aircraft in the air, 778 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 77 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 field artillery pieces and mortars, 553 units of special military vehicles, and 62 unmanned aerial vehicles.
On the morning of March 6, the RF Armed Forces destroyed the airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force in Starokonstantinov. The airfield was destroyed as a result of the high-precision missile strike.
During the day, Russian fighter aircraft shot down two Mi-8 helicopters in the Kyiv region, six drones, including Bayraktar TB-2.
Air defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down four Mi-27s, one MiG-29 in the Zhytomir region, Su-27 and Su-25 in the Radomyshl region and Su-25 in the Nizhyn region.
The troops of the LPR and the DPR militia have established control over 11 more settlements.