Russian forces open humanitarian corridors, Ukraine refuses from them

Russia opened six humanitarian corridors in Ukraine. The ceasefire regime has been declared — the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

However, some time later, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said that the humanitarian corridors that Russia proposed were unacceptable, and Kyiv decided to refuse from them.

More from the latest report from the Defence Ministry of Russia: