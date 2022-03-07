Explosion in Luhansk, oil depot on fire

According to preliminary information from the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), an explosion occurred in the area of ​​the oil depot in Luhansk. Local authorities say it may have been caused by a missile attack.

The strong explosion thundered in Luhansk, at about 7:00 Moscow time.

Advisor to the head of the Luhansk People's Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, said on Telegram that the explosion occurred in the area of ​​the oil depot on Telman Street. The explosion occurred as a result of a rocket strike, he added.

Eyewitnesses post videos showing a strong fire and a column of black smoke. Information about the victims and damage to the infrastructure is being specified, the People's Militia of the LPR reported in Telegram.

Earlier, LPR representatives at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported that "armed formations" of Ukraine shelled the territory of the republic 12 times. In particular, the Stakhanov ferroalloy plant in the Luhansk region came under fire.