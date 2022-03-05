EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Chechnya's Kadyrov to Zelensky: Hand over power to Yanukovych!

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, suggested that Ukrainian President Zelensky should hand over his power to former, toppled President Viktor Yanukovych and "hope for the fate."

Yanukovych left Ukraine in 2014 after he was toppled from his post as a result of a coup

Here is what Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his post:

"Volodymyr Zelensky has fled Ukraine (reports about Zelensky fleeing Ukraine to Poland appeared yesterday, but he later rebutted them himself — ed.). He ran away so fast that no one could even see his clean pair of heels. As a result, the administration of the President of Ukraine is at a loss, and so are the deputies of the Rada. Nobody knows, in which country Zelensky has huddled himself up. He could have left an address for letters, but he didn't.

"Volodymyr, come back! Where did your patriotism, all your agility and ardent speeches go? I knew from the start that you would flee, but you could have made the best of a bad business before your people. You did not distinguish yourself as a good actor either, no special talent.

"And yet, it is not too late to save face and try to walk the path with dignity. Don't set your people up. Come back, Volodymyr! Do you really want to choose Saakashvili's path and spend the rest of your time running around chewing your tie out of fear? Not the best option, don't you agree?

"There is still time to return to Kyiv, accept Russia's demands and ask for forgiveness from the residents of the DPR, LPR and all Ukrainians for the lawlessness that has taken place there in recent years.

But don't push your luck too much. I'm not addressing you as president. It is Viktor Yanukovych who remains as such for Ukraine by law. Hand over power to him, to the legitimate president, and hope for the fate. Maybe then your chances for atonement will remain, at least partially."

In the meantime, it has just been reported that the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks will take place on March 7, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
