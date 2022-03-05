EN RU FR PT
Member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks with Russia killed

Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky said that Denis Kireev, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, was killed. Dubinsky claims that he was killed by the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) during his detention.

It was reported that Kireev was killed near the building of the Pechora court in the center of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The circumstances that led to the killing of the Ukrainian official remain unknown. Nothing is known about the actual perpetrator either.

Earlier, it was reported that Kireev was allegedly killed by SBU officers on charges of treason. However, there is no official confirmation to such reports.

Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky said that Kireev was primarily engaged in banking and financial businesses.

"How did he end up as a member of the Ukrainian delegation? I really want to find that out from the president's office,” the MP wrote.

The first round of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on February 28 on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border near the Pripyat River, in the Gomel region of Belarus. The second round of the talks took place on 3 March. The parties failed to achieve significant progress, the delegations agreed to hold a third round of the talks in the coming days.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
