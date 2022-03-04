EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf School on March 4th. Here is a brief summary of the conversation:

Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants

It goes about the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, including the mandatory demilitarization of the country, as well as the denazification of the Ukrainian state, the recognition of Crimea as the Russian territory, and the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR within the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"A hope was expressed that during the coming third round of the negotiations, Ukrainian representatives will take a reasonable and constructive position," the Kremlin said.

Scholz expressed his concerns about numerous civilian casualties in Ukraine. Putin responded by saying that for eight consecutive years, Western partners had been turning a blind eye on the crimes of genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime against residents of the Donbass republics, as well as on the death of about 14,000 people, including thousands of children.

Putin confirmed that Russia was open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine, provided that all Russian demands are met.

During the special operation, the Russian military take all possible measures to save the lives of civilians. All the bogus stories about the alleged shelling of Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda fakes.

Russia knows that the number of mercenaries from third countries in Ukraine has been increasing. It goes about militants from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and even jihadists with experience of military operations in Syria.

In addition, the Ukrainian forces have taken more than 6,000 foreign citizens hostage. They are mostly students, whom the radicals use as human shields. They do not allow them to leave the areas that Ukrainian security forces have under their control. One of the latest incidents took place in the city of Sumy, where neo-Nazis attacked foreign students' dormitory.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces, was killed during a special operation in Ukraine

Russian general killed in Ukraine
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Chechen special forces capture Ukraine's largest army base
Russia
Russia plans to declare martial law?
John V. Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov
World
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Russia
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska: Russia plunges into chaos of very long crisis
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
World
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
Last materials
Facebook blocked in Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov about Ukraine crisis: 'We have jihad!'
Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK
Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Video shows wreckage of world's largest transport aircraft, Antonov An-225
Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths
Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol
Russian forces take full control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Russian Parliament approves law about 15 years in jail for fake news about army
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy