Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf School on March 4th. Here is a brief summary of the conversation:

It goes about the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, including the mandatory demilitarization of the country, as well as the denazification of the Ukrainian state, the recognition of Crimea as the Russian territory, and the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR within the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"A hope was expressed that during the coming third round of the negotiations, Ukrainian representatives will take a reasonable and constructive position," the Kremlin said.

Scholz expressed his concerns about numerous civilian casualties in Ukraine. Putin responded by saying that for eight consecutive years, Western partners had been turning a blind eye on the crimes of genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime against residents of the Donbass republics, as well as on the death of about 14,000 people, including thousands of children.

Putin confirmed that Russia was open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine, provided that all Russian demands are met.

During the special operation, the Russian military take all possible measures to save the lives of civilians. All the bogus stories about the alleged shelling of Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda fakes.

Russia knows that the number of mercenaries from third countries in Ukraine has been increasing. It goes about militants from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and even jihadists with experience of military operations in Syria.

In addition, the Ukrainian forces have taken more than 6,000 foreign citizens hostage. They are mostly students, whom the radicals use as human shields. They do not allow them to leave the areas that Ukrainian security forces have under their control. One of the latest incidents took place in the city of Sumy, where neo-Nazis attacked foreign students' dormitory.