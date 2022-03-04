Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has left Ukraine and evacuated to Poland, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma (the russian Parliament) announced on his Telegram channel.

According to Volodin, Ukrainian MPs (deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine) can not get into Zelensky's residence in Lvov.

The Ukrainian side has not commented on this yet.

On Thursday, February 3, the President of Ukraine emotionally addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking the Russian leader to personally negotiate with him, stressing that he was ready to discuss any topic, including the status of the Donbass.

On March 3, Zelensky held telephone conversations with US President Joe Biden. They discussed the crisis at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, Ukraine, as well as other issues.