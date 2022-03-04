EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland

World

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has left Ukraine and evacuated to Poland, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma (the russian Parliament) announced on his Telegram channel.

According to Volodin, Ukrainian MPs (deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine) can not get into Zelensky's residence in Lvov.

The Ukrainian side has not commented on this yet. 

On Thursday, February 3, the President of Ukraine emotionally addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking the Russian leader to personally negotiate with him, stressing that he was ready to discuss any topic, including the status of the Donbass.

On March 3, Zelensky held telephone conversations with US President Joe Biden. They discussed the crisis at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, Ukraine, as well as other issues.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Popular
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces, was killed during a special operation in Ukraine

Russian general killed in Ukraine
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Chechen special forces capture Ukraine's largest army base
Russia
Russia plans to declare martial law?
John V. Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov
Russia
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska: Russia plunges into chaos of very long crisis
World
Russia stops the deliveries of space rocket engines to USA
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
World
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
