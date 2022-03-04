Russia condemns US Senator Graham's call to 'take this guy out'

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham's call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin is criminal, unacceptable and outrageous, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov wrote on the official Facebook page of the department.

According to him, the degree of Russophobia and hatred of Russia in the United States is going through the roof.

"It is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that preaches its moral values ​​as a 'guiding star' for all mankind could afford a call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals in the international arena,” Antonov wrote.

The Russian embassy demanded an official explanation and strong condemnation for Graham's remarks. The ambassador added that he was concerned for the fate of the United States, where such irresponsible and unprofessional politicians are at the helm.

US Senator Lindsey Graham's made the statement on Fox News. He later reiterated his point of view on his Twitter page.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service," Graham wrote.

On March 3, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland stated that Putin did not try to contact his American counterpart. Biden and Putin could talk provided that Moscow withdraws troops from Ukraine.

In addition, Nuland stated that the West would lift the new stringent sanctions from Russia, if Putin put the special operation in Ukraine to an end.