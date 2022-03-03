EN RU FR PT
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries

World

More than 20,000 foreign mercenaries may soon arrive on the territory of Ukraine in the near future. According to unconfirmed reports, thousands of foreign mercenaries from private military companies have already arrived in Ukraine.

Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, another 16,000 foreign mercenaries are to enter the territory of the country. This indicates direct intervention in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Ukraine already welcomes foreign volunteers, first 16,000 are coming to the country. They are coming to defend our freedom,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky's statement could be provocative in nature, though.

A number of European leaders said that they would not mind their citizens traveling to Ukraine to fight and show resistance to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Zelensky signed a decree ensuring visa-free entry to Ukraine to all foreign nationals, who want, at their own will, to join the international legion of the territorial defence of Ukraine.

