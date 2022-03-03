EN RU FR PT
Russia-Ukraine talks round 2: Delegates shake hands and smile

World

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the cessation of hostilities started in Belarus, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Russia-Ukraine talks round 2: Delegates shake hands and smile

As soon as the members of the Ukrainian delegation walked in, one of the members of the Russian delegation suggested shaking hands. The Ukrainian officials responded positively, and every one shook hands and smiled at each other before sitting down for the talks.

Putin warns of consequences: The worst is still to come

Attempts to drag out the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine will result in Moscow's new requirements to Kiev, Russian President Putin said.

“It was emphasized that the tasks of the special military operation would be fulfilled in any case, and attempts to buy time by dragging out the negotiations would only cause additional requirements to Kiev to appear in our negotiating position,” Putin said after a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

After the conversation with the Russian President, Emmanuel Macron said that Putin gave him to understand that he would take all of Ukraine under control if the Ukrainians reject Moscow's current conditions.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness for negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The world already understands that one needs to make the President of the Russian Federation sit at the negotiating table as long as they are ready to sit down at the negotiating table with him, and so am I,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv's condition for negotiations with Moscow is a ceasefire on the territory of Ukraine.

The first round of the talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on February 28 in Belarus.

Russia and Ukraine shake hands
