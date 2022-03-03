EN RU FR PT
Chechen special forces capture Ukraine's largest army base

Chechen special forces under the leadership of commander Hussein Mezhidov have captured Ukraine's largest army base, Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, said in his Telegram channel.

"Chechen special forces under the leadership of commander Hussein Mezhidov continue to succeed in offensive operations against Bandera supporters. As soon as they see our fighters coming, whole regiments of Nazis take to their heels, if they have time, of course," Kadyrov said.

Mezhidov reported the defeat of the nationalist battalion and the capture of the largest army base in Ukraine, Kadyrov said.

"There was a huge amount of weapons and ammunition, as well as modern armored vehicles found on the territory of the base: seven tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers, TIGERS, artillery installations. These are the trophies that went to the Russian fighters,” Kadyrov said.

Earlier it was reported that Kadyrov announced a $500,000 reward for the heads of Ukrainian nationalist commanders.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
