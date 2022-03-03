EN RU FR PT
Russian general killed in Ukraine

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces, was killed during a special operation in Ukraine, his comrade-in-arms Sergey Chipilev wrote on social media.

"With great pain, we learned the tragic news of the death of our friend, Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, on the territory of Ukraine during the special operation. We express our deepest condolences to his family," he wrote.

Andrei Sukhovetsky graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School in 1995. As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense, he started his career path as a platoon commander and went up to the chief of staff of the Guards airborne assault unit.

On March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, 498 Russian servicemen were killed, more than 1,500 were injured. At the same time, the department emphasized that conscripts or cadets did not take part in the operation.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
